Notable players who survived roster cuts weekend

The focus over the weekend was on the notable players who were released Friday. And then a whole new wave of interesting moves arrived Saturday.
But what about the moves that weren't made? Let's take a look at some notable or surprising names who remain on NFL rosters.
1. James Starks, Green Bay Packers RB: There were rumors the injury-prone back could get the boot because of his turf toe injury. He will stick around as insurance and try to get healthy while Cedric Benson and Alex Green lead the way to start the season.
2. Dane Sanzenbacher, Chicago Bears WR: Chicago added a lot of talent over the offseason, which made it appear that this Jon Gruden favorite's days could be numbered.
3. Larry English, San Diego Chargers LB: This wasn't a surprise after the 2009 first-round draft pick put together a healthy preseason. We mention him because he reportedly was on the roster bubble entering camp. San Diego could use the pass-rush help.
4. Kevin Cone and Tim Toone, Atlanta Falcons WRs: The former Mr. Irrelevant with dreadlocks (Toone) lives!
5. Sergio Kindle, Baltimore Ravens LB:The injury to Courtney Upshaw to end the preseason should have clinched Kindle's job if it was ever in doubt.
6. Armanti Edwards and Jimmy Clausen, Carolina Panthers: General manager Marty Hurney doesn't want to admit a mistake on these two picks. Yet. They did cut 2011 third-rounder Terrell McClain.
7. Brandon Stokley, Denver Broncos WR: This was no surprise, but it should be. Stokley's comeback is more remarkable than the story Peyton Manning is writing. Stokley is 36 years old and caught one pass in a brief cameo for the Giants early last year.
8. Tyler Thigpen, Buffalo Bills QB: Chan Gailey kept Thigpen as a fourth quarterback because the team just acquired Tarvaris Jackson, and Brad Smith is a little banged up. This comes after the team guaranteed money to Vince Young before cutting him. This is what you call poor roster management.
9. The Kansas City Chiefs kept five tailbacks:Jamaal Charles, Peyton Hillis, Shaun Draughn, Cyrus Gray and Nate Eachus, an undrafted player from Colgate.
10. The Pittsburgh Steelers also kept five tailbacks: including Baron Batch. They also held on to security blanket Charlie Batch.
11. Braylon Edwards, Seattle Seahawks WR: Edwards not only stuck in Seattle, he might wind up starting at wide receiver.
12. The Cincinnati Bengals kept seven wide receivers:Brandon Tate is listed second among them. That's not a good thing for Andy Dalton.
13. Jaiquawn Jarrett, Philadelphia Eagles S: The 2011 second-round draft pick made the team despite reports he was on the way out.