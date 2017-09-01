Notable NFL players to watch on cutdown weekend

Jermaine Kearse and Jeremy Lane, Seahawks wide receiver, cornerback: Rapoport reported that the Seahawks were gauging trade value for both players. That's a surprise because Kearse was expected to start at wide receiver and Lane lined up as a starting cornerback for much of training camp. The team clearly believes they have enough depth at both positions and it would be surprising now if either was on the roster next week. UPDATE: The Seahawkstraded Kearse to the Jets on Friday.