Browns release quarterback Brock Osweiler

It's over for Brock Osweiler in Cleveland.

In a move that comes as little surprise, the Browns have released the veteran quarterback they traded for in March as part of an unusual deal with the Texans, a source informed of the move told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Going from a featured starter during the preseason to an exiled ghost, Osweiler didn't even see the field in Cleveland's final two preseason bouts as the team explored trade options until the end.

Set to make a whopping $16 million guaranteed this season, Osweiler was rough-and-tumble trade bait from the start. After all, the cap-rich Browns only swapped for the signal-caller and his massive salary as a way to acquire Houston's 2018 second-round draft pick -- an ultra-rare NFL deal that feels more at home in NBA circles.

Beyond the awkward origin story in Cleveland, Osweiler's true undoing was twofold: The rise of second-round quarterback DeShone Kizer, who was named the starter after the team's third preseason game; and Osweiler's own troubled on-field play.

After losing his job down the stretch with the Texans last season, the 6-foot-7 passer showed the same slow delivery, awkward mechanics and less-than-pristine decision-making with the Browns.

Cleveland will happily move on with Kizer and backup Cody Kessler while Osweiler, jobless once again, will attempt to revive his increasingly strange pro career in another city.