Injuries: Cyrus Jones (torn ACL, meniscus) done for year

Another week, another Patriot done for the season.

After losing its top wide receiver, Julian Edelman, to a torn ACL, New England will now be without one of its depth cornerbacks and leading return men. Cyrus Jones suffered a torn ACL and a partially torn meniscus during Thursday's preseason finale and will miss the entire 2017 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Coming off of a rookie year in which he started one game and recovered two fumbles, the second-year defensive back was having a "strong preseason," per Rapoport.

With Edelman and Jones both sidelined for the year, the defending champs are suddenly without a punt returner. The immediate candidates to replace Jones are Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks, who both have experience returning punts, but might be deemed too valuable to participate on special teams. New England can also throw Patrick Chung or D.J. Foster back there, or find help on the waiver wire.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Friday:

1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Vikings are expected to keep Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list for the first six games of the season, per a source informed of the situation. The move means the Vikings have not ruled out Bridgewater playing in 2017, Rapoport was told.

2. Bengals rookie wideout John Ross suffered a knee sprain Thursday night. Ross left the Bengals' preseason finale in the first half and did not return. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Ross' availability for Cincinnati's season opener is in doubt.

3. Chicago Bears linebacker Lamarr Houston left Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury, but he didn't suffer a major injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. There's no timetable for his return.

4. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel broke his thumb and index finger against the Colts, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. No surgery is required, and he's a candidate for injured reserve to return.