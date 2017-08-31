Injuries: Bengals WR John Ross suffers knee injury

John Ross' abbreviated preseason has gotten even more brief.

The Bengals wide receiver left Cincinnati's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half with a left knee injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced. Ross briefly left the field for the locker room before returning to the sideline.

Ross will finish the preseason without a reception, which might be concerning to some, but shouldn't be taken too seriously. There are plenty of games ahead for the speedster.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel (thumb) has also been ruled out.

Here's other injury news we're tracking on this final night of the preseason:

1. Titans rookie receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) will be ready to go for Week 1 against the Oakland Raiders, coach Mike Mularkey told Paul Kuharsky.

Long snapper Ryan DiSalvo is out for the rest of the preseason game with a concussion.

2. Bills defensive tackle Jerel Worthy left Buffalo's game against the Detroit Lions and is being evaluated for a head injury. He will not return, the team announced.

3. Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Harper is being evaluated for a concussion, according to the team.

4. Jets tight end Chris Gragg (knee/ankle) is doubtful to return against the Eagles, the team announced.

5. Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones (knee) will not return, the team announced. Jones has an MRI scheduled for Friday morning but the fear is he suffered a serious, potentially season-ending knee injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

6. Vikings tight end Bucky Hodges is being evaluated for a concussion and has been downgraded to out. Also quarterback Taylor Heinicke is being evaluated for a concussion and is out.

7. Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel suffered an ankle injury and is doubtful to return against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

8. Bears linebacker Lamarr Houston (knee) is out and wideout Victor Cruz (knee) is questionable to return vs. the Browns.