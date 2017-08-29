Denver Broncos fielding trade requests for T.J. Ward

T.J. Ward might be on the move.

The Denver Broncos have received calls from and engaged in trade conversations with other teams regarding the veteran Pro Bowl safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters, Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he hadn't heard anything about Ward being on the trade block, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

"He's one of our better players," Joseph said. "I'd be surprised."

Ward, who is entering the final year of his four-year pact with the organization, is owed $4.5 million in base salary. A pioneering member of the "No Fly Zone" Broncos secondary, he is slated to start this season with free safety Darian Stewart.

However, as NFL Network's James Palmer noted, Denver is enamored with their young safeties Will Parks and Justin Simmons, both of whom the team drafted in 2016.

With the Broncos' defense under new management -- secondary coach Joe Woods was promoted to defensive coordinator in the offseason after Gary Kubiak retired and Wade Phillips shipped off to warmer pastures -- Ward, due to his contract and the emerging talent around him, looks to be the odd man out in the renovation.