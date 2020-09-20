Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 2 games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday:
- Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has been ruled out against the Eagles after suffering a rib injury in the first quarter. Rams guard Joe Noteboom has been ruled out with a calf injury.
- Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones has been ruled out against the Bills with a groin injury.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field with a leg injury and has been ruled out against the Vikings. Safety Malik Hooker (Achilles) and linebacker Matthew Adams (ankle) have also been ruled out.
- San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was carted off the field with a knee injury and has been ruled out against the Jets. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas was also carted off and ruled out with a knee injury. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out for the second half after suffering an ankle injury. Running back Raheem Mostert suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out.
- Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has been ruled out versus the Steelers with a right shoulder injury. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton (knee/cramping) has been ruled out.
- Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley is questionable to return against the Cowboys with a groin injury. Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is out with a knee injury. Linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) have been ruled out.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out against the Bears with a knee injury. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard will not return after suffering a toe injury.
- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has been ruled out against the Colts after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. Running back Mike Boone (concussion) has also been ruled out.
- New York Jets cornerback Quincy Wilson has been ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) has also been ruled out. Wide receiver Chris Hogan (ribs) is questionable to return.
- Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo (knee) has been ruled out against the Rams.
- Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder has a knee injury and is questionable to return against the Titans.