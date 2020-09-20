Patriots RB James White's father killed in car crash

New England Patriots running back James White's father, Tyrone, was killed in a car crash on Sunday and his mother, Lisa, who was also in the car is in critical condition, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Giardi confirmed.
White was told prior to the Patriots' Sunday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks and is inactive for the game.
White's father was a captain with the Miam-Dade Police Department.
A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 28-year-old running back is in his seventh NFL season -- all with the Patriots -- and has won three Super Bowls.