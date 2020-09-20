Patriots RB James White's father killed in car crash

Published: Sep 20, 2020 at 07:20 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

New England Patriots running back James White's father, Tyrone, was killed in a car crash on Sunday and his mother, Lisa, who was also in the car is in critical condition, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Giardi confirmed.

White was told prior to the Patriots' Sunday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks and is inactive for the game.

White's father was a captain with the Miam-Dade Police Department.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 28-year-old running back is in his seventh NFL season -- all with the Patriots -- and has won three Super Bowls.

Related Content

What we learned from Sunday's Week 2 games
news

What we learned from Sunday's Week 2 games

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers bounced back, the 49ers barely survived but still downed the Jets and Stephen Gostkowski is a game-winner once more. Here's what we learned from Sunday's Week 2 slate.
Chargers' Justin Herbert starts at QB over injured Tyrod Taylor vs. Chiefs
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert starts at QB over injured Tyrod Taylor vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers started its 2020 first-round pick at quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week's starting QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury before the game and was later ruled out for the day.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Christian McCaffrey will have an MRI Monday to determine the severity of his ankle injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
during the football game on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
news

Bills, Dolphins resume play after lightning delay

The Bills and Dolphins resumed their game after a 30-minute weather delay due to lightning in the Miami area.
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts during the football game on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL