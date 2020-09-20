Around the NFL

Broncos QB Drew Lock (shoulder) ruled out vs. Steelers

Published: Sep 20, 2020 at 01:38 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Denver's second contest of 2020 has encountered a detour.

Quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) has been ruled out of the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Steelers. Lock suffered the injury when he was sacked by Pittsburgh's Bud Dupree, resulting in a fumble and a turnover for Denver in the first quarter.

Jeff Driskel replaced Lock, gaining a first down on a completion to Jerry Jeudy before the Broncos stalled, punting late in the first quarter.

Lock completed just 1 of 5 pass attempts for 20 yards before exiting with the injury.

Lock's first season as Denver's unquestioned starter began with a solid outing in Week 1, in which he completed 22 of 33 passes for 216 yards and a score, but the Sunday injury has hampered a Broncos offense attempting to bounce back from their disappointing Week 1 loss.

Their Week 2 draw couldn't be much worse, facing a Pittsburgh defense that enjoyed a renaissance last season and appears to be carrying that success into 2020.

