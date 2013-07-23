Around the League

Presented By

Norv Turner: Trent Richardson might see 300 carries

Published: Jul 23, 2013 at 02:18 PM

It's now safe to get back on board the Trent Richardson hype machine.

We learned Monday that the Cleveland Browns running back is a "full-go" for training camp, alleviating fears his strained shin muscle would become a lingering concern. Now, Browns offensive coordinator Norv Turner is talking about a monster role for Richardson that would include 300 carries.

Just five NFL players eclipsed that total in 2012.

"Obviously, the trend in the league is to not do that, but I think it depends on your team and everyone around it," Turner said Tuesday, according to The Plain Dealer. "If that player is your best player, then I think it's probably a good thing to have him in the game and give him the ball. So I would hope Trent would have that many carries. That means he's playing healthy and playing at a pretty high level."

Richardson carried the ball 267 times for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie, battling through a host of injuries in the process. He added 51 catches for 367 yards and one score.

If Richardson eclipses 300 carries and matches his reception total from last year, his touch count would be in the 350 range. That likely would place him somewhere in the top five from a league standpoint. Arian Foster led the NFL in touches last season with 391 (351 carries, 40 receptions).

Turner's comments tell us he believes Richardson can carry the offense, which we kind of already knew. The real question is if Richardson is built to withstand the type of workload the Browns have in mind.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.