Norv Turner to 'limit' San Diego Chargers' big plays

Published: Oct 17, 2012
Gregg Rosenthal

One of the biggest problems with the San Diego Chargers' offense this season: They lack big plays.

Jeremiah: Is Philip Rivers done?

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has been roundly criticized for his poor play. Daniel Jeremiah identifies three problems. More ...

Philip Rivers led the NFL in passing yards per attempt for three consecutive seasons between 2008 and 2010. That number fell dramatically last year, but it still was above average. This season, Rivers is 22nd in the NFL with a 7.1 average.

When Rivers does go deep, he's being picked off a lot. Wide receiver Malcom Floyd hasn't been a great deep threat this year, and Robert Meachem has struggled to make an impact. This team misses Vincent Jackson. It needs more big plays.

Coach Norv Turner's reaction to the problem: Try even less big plays. Get more conservative.

"Yes, we are going to limit some things we're doing, and I've got to do a better job and make sure we put things in there, and then we're calling things that have less risk," Turner said, according to U-T San Diego. "They may not have as big of a reward. We may not be quite the same big-play team, but we're not going to turn the ball over."

Going into a shell to save Rivers from himself in the wake of the Chargers' Monday night meltdown against the Denver Broncos doesn't seem to be the answer. It's not all about Turner. Rivers is at his best when he's not afraid to take shots.

Turner talked about changing play calls, improving the offensive line and working with Rivers on his play selection.

"We're going to eliminate (turnovers)," Turner said. "We can eliminate them. That will be our complete focus as we go through this bye."

Some coaches swing for the fences when their job is on the line. Turner looks like he wants to hit singles.

