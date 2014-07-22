Norv Turner: Teddy Bridgewater worth a top-10 pick

Around The League's Gregg Rosenthal nominated Teddy Bridgewater as one of the NFL's offseason winners after the Minnesota Vikings rookie quietly impressed in June practices.
While it's best not to put too much stock in practices without pads, it's worth noting that Bridgewater continues to draw praise from the Vikings coaching staff.
Offensive coordinator Norv Turner believes the organization got a steal when Bridgewater slipped to the last pick in the first round.
"I think he probably should've gone in the first 10 picks," Turner said recently, via the team's official website. "He probably should've gone at least in the first half of the first round, and then we're sitting there with an opportunity to get him when we did, it was a bonus to me."
Bridgewater slid in part because of a disastrous pro day workout, but Turner has maintained that the former Louisville star has an "outstanding" deep ball and can make all of the throws.
Based on Bridgewater's track record and Turner's assessment, we are inclined to believe the Vikes indeed lucked into a quarterback solution late in the first round.
Although beat writers have consistently pegged veteran Matt Cassel as the likely Week 1 starter, comments from Turner and coach Mike Zimmer suggest Bridgewater can take over with a strong preseason showing.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" shines a light on the most unpredictable teams entering the 2014 season.