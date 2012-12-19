Norv Turner not ruling being an OC if fired by Chargers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Norv Turner isn't ruling out taking a job as an offensive coordinator for another NFL team if he is fired as coach of the San Diego Chargers after this season.
Rapoport: Week 16 game rankings
What's the best game on the Week 16 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. More ...
With the Chargers struggling at 5-9 and missing the playoffs for the third straight season, speculation has increased that the team will part ways with Turner, as well as general manager A.J. Smith. Turner says Wednesday during a conference call with New York-area reporters that he can't picture taking a year off from coaching.
When asked if becoming an offensive coordinator would appeal to him, Turner says he would want to be in "a place where you have an opportunity to win and be in a situation that there are coaches I've worked with and been around."
The Chargers' next opponent, the New York Jets, could be in the market for an offensive coordinator after a disappointing year under Tony Sparano.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press