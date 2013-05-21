Norv Turner likes Brandon Weeden, calms Hoyer buzz

"I think if you don't (keep three QBs), you're playing with fire," he said Tuesday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I think if you look at the teams over the last two or three years that have had quarterbacks and they had a good backup plan -- Houston two years ago made the playoffs with a rookie at quarterback. Indianapolis, when (Peyton) Manning got hurt, didn't have an answer. I think it's too valuable a position, and you need quarterbacks."