Norv Turner expected to be Cleveland Browns' OC

Cleveland Browns coach Rob Chudzinski is planning to bring a few familiar faces with him to his new job.
The Plain Dealer first reported that the Browns have settled on Norv Turner as offensive coordinator. The team will announce the move once Turner returns from vacation. ESPN's Chris Mortensen later confirmed that Turner will be hired, via sources.
Turner and "Chud" coached together in San Diego, along with John Pagano. The brother of Chuck Pagano was a linebackers coach-turned-defensive coordinator under Turner in 2012. Multiple reports suggest Chudzinski is targeting Pagano as his defensive coordinator.
Pagano's hire might not be as big a slam dunk as Turner. ESPN reported that the Chargers did not give permission to new Kansas City coach Andy Reid to interview Pagano for the Chiefs' defensive coordinator job. Pagano remains under contract with San Diego, but that figures to change when the Chargers bring in a new coach. Perhaps they will try to sell the new coach and Pagano on maintaining defensive continuity.
In Turner, Chudzinski would add an experienced former head coach who just so happens to be one of the NFL's better play-callers and quarterback tutors. It's a great fit for a first-time head coach like Chudzinski.