North Dakota State, Oklahoma pro days: Trey Lance draws Josh Allen comp

﻿﻿﻿Lance's performance on Friday prompted one of NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s scouting sources to compare him to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.





"Nitpick him all you want, but this is a guy who can make some special, special throws," Jeremiah said of Lance during NFL Network's Path to the Draft Pro Day Special.





The workout included 66 throws scripted to showcase passes relevant to the offenses run by quarterback-needy clubs, according to NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones, who was on assignment for the pro day in Fargo, North Dakota. As usual, there is a heavy presence of teams in need of a quarterback early in the draft, including five clubs with top-10 selections.





"He'd like to have a couple throws back, but this was all about horsepower. When you watch this workout today, you saw him power the football," Jeremiah said. "… You saw it from under center, you saw it from play-action, you saw it on the move, but to me, it all came down to once he put his back foot in the ground and that ball jumps.





"He was able to stretch the field with that power arm. Some touch throws down the field got away from him, particularly to the right side, but ... he is dripping with ability."





Lance emerged from recruiting obscurity in high school to become one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class after only one full season as a starter at North Dakota State, in 2019.





NDSU played one game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lance's 17th career start, against Central Arkansas. The Oct. 3 showcase for Lance drew scouts from 20 NFL clubs, but wasn’t an especially strong passing performance: in a 39-28 NDSU win, Lance completed 15 of 30 passes for 149 yards and threw the only interception of his college career. He was plenty effective as a rusher, however (15-143-2). Jeremiah projects him to be selected No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers in his latest mock draft. Lance did not run or perform agility drills on Friday, choosing to stand on his GPS tracking numbers from the 2019 season.