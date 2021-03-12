North Dakota State pro day: Trey Lance working out in front of 30 NFL teams

Published: Mar 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

North Dakota State's pro day workout, featuring top quarterback prospect Trey Lance, drew 30 NFL clubs, nine general managers and four head coaches on Friday, including GMs Ryan Pace (Bears), George Paton (Broncos), Mike Mayock (Raiders), Joe Douglas (Jets), John Schneider (Seahawks) and Rick Spielman (Vikings). Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady were there as well; Lance is projected to be selected by the Panthers at No. 8 overall in the latest mock draft from NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL clubs are limited to a maximum of three representatives at 2021 pro days.

While college rosters often list players as slightly bigger than their actual size, Lance's listing by NDSU actually sold him a bit short. Scouts measured Lance at 6-foot-3 and 7/8, nearly an inch taller than his NDSU roster listing of 6-3. Lance weighed 224 pounds on Friday with a hand measurement of 9 1/8 inches and arm length of 31.5 inches, according to Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

Another attraction for scouts at NDSU's pro day is offensive tackle Dillon Radunz, Jeremiah's 44th-ranked prospect.

