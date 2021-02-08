2021 NFL Draft order: QB a priority for 12 teams entering offseason

With the 2020 NFL season officially in the books, the order for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set. Now the work of figuring out who will fill those slots takes center stage in an unusual offseason that includes a different format for the NFL Scouting Combine. Trades will alter the board, but in the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LV, here's the current order for Round 1 of the 2021 draft, which kicks off on April 29 in Cleveland.