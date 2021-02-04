Falcons owner Arthur Blank confident Matt Ryan, Julio Jones will be back in 2021

Blank is aware of a need for planning ahead. He's seen other teams do it successfully. But it won't involve swapping Ryan or Jones for a shift toward the future -- at least not right now.

"In any business, including professional football or any sports business, you do have to prepare for succession planning, and that's what separates a lot of great organizations that are great over a longer period of time because they think through, how do they continue to stay at the level they're at," Blank explained. "In our case, we want to get back to the level of competition we were at before and make sure that we stay there. You have a great relationship with these players, you understand what they do, how much they commit emotionally, physically in every way to the game and to supporting the team. But on the other hand, we all age. I found that out personally.

... "With Matt or Julio or anybody else, it makes sense to go through a transition. We've done it before, you look at a player like Roddy White, who was the best receiver the Atlanta Falcons ever had, held all of our records, and we made a transition form him to Julio, and at some point we'll transition from Julio to someone like Calvin Ridley, who's playing at a very high level now.

"A good example is what Kansas City has done when they drafted ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, who came out of a very high-scoring offense in college, but needed to go through a professional transition. He played behind ﻿Alex Smith﻿ for a year, a great competitor, a great quarterback, a great mentor, and he learned a lot, so he's producing now at a much higher level and he's had a healthy transition. So I think you have to think about long-term while you think about winning today. That's what good coaches and what good general managers do."

Blank has hired a new coach and general manager in Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot to handle such matters. The moment of decision-making might not arrive this year, though, especially considering both Ryan and Jones are on contracts that run through 2023, and neither includes a manageable dead cap number until the final year.

For now, it seems the Falcons will go with the status quo, even if some want them to blow it up and start over with their new leadership. Should they fix a few other key areas -- finding a way to establish a presence on the ground, and maintaining health defensively to start the season off on the right foot -- they could turn things around quickly without making major changes.