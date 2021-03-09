2021 NFL Draft: Trey Lance won't run 40 at pro day, leaning on tape to show speed

NFL teams believed in Wentz, too. None more so than the Eagles in 2016 when they traded up to No. 2 overall to take him.

Wentz's career path has taken a few turns since then, and the Colts believe he's ready for a reset after agreeing to a deal for him last month. But don't forget how quickly Wentz adjusted to life in the NFL, which caught even the Eagles by surprise.

Following a limited training camp and preseason due to a rib injury, Wentz jumped over veteran Chase Daniel to grab Sam Bradford's old job after the Eagles dealt Bradford to the Vikings just before final roster cuts. The team scrapped the plan to ease Wentz into life at the NFL level because he showed them he was ready.

Three starts into his career, Wentz had thrown for 769 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. The Eagles were undefeated. Wentz's targets were marveling at his ability to see the entire field. Things got a little bumpier for Wentz and the Eagles the rest of the season as defenses adjusted a bit, but by the next season, Wentz was an MVP candidate.

"Him talking about that, just his confidence, we're a lot alike in that way as far as believing in ourselves," Lance said. "Having those conversations with him has been really cool. He's a great person and mentor for me. For him to play as early as he did and as well as he did is really encouraging for me.

"I believe in myself regardless. At the same time, to other people, that proves a lot."

None of this is to say Lance and Wentz are the same player because they came from the same school. (Jeremiah compared Lance to Andrew Luck after evaluating his 2019 tape.)

However, it's become clear to many NFL evaluators that North Dakota State isn't your typical FCS program. The team has a fervent fan base, routinely defeats FBS teams (Oregon was on the schedule this past year, which was slated as an excellent measuring stick for Lance until the game got canceled) and has to deal with the perennial pressure of being a national title contender.

It also runs offensive concepts that have made their way to the NFL. In fact, early in his Eagles career, Wentz called NDSU to ask for film cutups of some quick-game passes he'd thrown in his time there. The Eagles' offense was running a similar style and Wentz suggested incorporating some route combinations he'd already mastered.

And if nothing else, Lance has a willing mentor who has now experienced the business side of the NFL.

"I've told him to just keep being himself and not let any of the extra stresses from any of it affect him," Wentz wrote in an email. "Just play ball and be you -- and he's done that!"

Wentz is a Lance fan, and not just because of their NDSU connection.

"He seems like a great kid who's definitely got a good head on his shoulders. He definitely appears to be a great leader, a great guy and a very talented quarterback," Wentz wrote. "Obviously, he is extremely athletic and can win from in and out of the pocket and I definitely think that will help him with the transition.