Nominees announced for Don Shula Coach of the Year Award

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school's football program. They will also attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as special guests of the NFL. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the 2019 Pro Bowl, airing Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ABC. The winner will also be recognized and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Saturday, Feb. 2, the eve of Super Bowl LIII, at 9 PM (ET and PT) on CBS.