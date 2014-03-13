Around the League

Nolan Carroll, Philadelphia Eagles agree to terms

Published: Mar 13, 2014 at 03:17 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to make their leaky secondary a priority in free agency.

Two days after the team struck a deal with former New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles on Thursday announced that they have agreed to a contract with cornerback Nolan Carroll. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports it's a two-year deal worth $3.65 million.

Carroll generated surprising heat on the open market after churning out a relatively unremarkable 2013 season with the Miami Dolphins that saw him finish as the No. 52 cornerback among 110 qualifying players at his position, per Pro Football Focus.

A mid-level run-stopper, the fifth-year corner graded out negatively in pass coverage, but managed to haul in three interceptions during his 12 starts in South Beach. The team likes his press-coverage experience, special teams production and the depth he'll bring to a cornerback room that includes Cary Williams, Bradley Fletcher and young Brandon Boykin.

The Eagles were presumed to be in the market for top safety targets Jairus Byrd and T.J. Ward, but wound up with a versatile veteran in Jenkins. Carroll vibes more as a depth signing, so look for Philly to attack the draft in a continued effort to remake a secondary that allowed more passing yards (4,636) than any team in football.

We have zero concerns about the offense, though, after Philly re-signed its collection of wideouts and just landedDarren Sproles for cheap.

