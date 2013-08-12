'No possibility' RGIII will play in preseason, coach says

Robert Griffin III wants to see preseason action in the worst way. Unfortunately for Griffin, he doesn't possess final say on such matters.
That call goes to Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan, who told reporters Monday there is "no possibility" his prized franchise quarterback will see game action before the start of the regular season.
"Our plan is to play him Week 1," Shanahan said. "I want to play him Week 1. I think we have a good game plan."
"I like competitors," Shanahan said. "I like people that want to go. The great ones do that. ... I don't want to push him when we don't have to. ... He'll be ready. He's going to have to trust me there."
Griffin took part in a 11-on-11 walkthrough for the first time Monday morning. Afterward, he told reporters his wish to play in Washington's Week 3 preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills. For starting players, the third preseason game is the last real game action before the regular season begins.
"Coach has been saying if things go great these next couple days and next week, then maybe," Griffin said earlier Monday. "But it's a hard no right now. It's my job to make it a soft no and possibly a yes."
It remains a "hard no." Griffin made a point to send out a tweet Monday stating there is "no friction" between Shanahan and himself. The reality is that they are two disparate voices in the same room.
On this subject, Shanahan's is louder.