No new Maurice Jones-Drew contract, Jags owner says

To express his desire for a new contract, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew skipped the team's offseason workout program, including mandatory minicamp.
Instant Debate: Breakout stars
A training camp absence by Jones-Drew is expected, so much so that first-year head coach Mike Mularkey has already been asked if he intends to fine Jones-Drew the $30,000 for each day he's a no-show at training camp.
Mularkey won't communicate his intentions through the media, but that hasn't stopped his superiors from weighing in on the matter. At the start of minicamp, general manager Gene Smith said the Jaguars expect Jones-Drew to honor the two years that remain on his contract.
Today, on the eve of training camp, owner Shad Khan says there are no plans to give the NFL's reigning rushing leader a new contract.
"There's no decision here," Khan told the Florida Times-Union. "It's his choice. There's been very little for us to do rather than wait on whatever he might chose to do."
Jones-Drew signed a four-year contract extension worth more than $30 million in 2009. A Pro Bowl honoree in each year of the contract thus far, Jones-Drew has two seasons and up to $9.65 million in total compensation remaining on the agreement, but none of those amounts are guaranteed. With Jones-Drew earning more than $21 million from the Jaguars over the past three seasons, he may have the war chest necessary to continue staying home from camp.
Eventually, Jones-Drew will report. But when the Jaguars report on Thursday, it would be a shock if Jones-Drew is there.