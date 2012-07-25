No new Maurice Jones-Drew contract, Jags owner says

Jones-Drew signed a four-year contract extension worth more than $30 million in 2009. A Pro Bowl honoree in each year of the contract thus far, Jones-Drew has two seasons and up to $9.65 million in total compensation remaining on the agreement, but none of those amounts are guaranteed. With Jones-Drew earning more than $21 million from the Jaguars over the past three seasons, he may have the war chest necessary to continue staying home from camp.