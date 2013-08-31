No kicker for Cleveland Browns after cut to 53 players

Cleveland's most interesting cut Saturday came at the kicker position. Deciding between veteran Shayne Graham and rookie Brandon Bogotay, the Browns chose ... neither.
NFL roster cut tracker
Teams had until 6 p.m. ET on Saturday to reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players. Who was cut?
Both specialists were part of a 13-player, late-afternoon housecleaning that brought the Browns to 53 players ahead of the NFL's 6 p.m. ET deadline, the team announced.
Graham's release was the bigger surprise of the two, but neither he nor Bogotay instilled much confidence during the offseason process. While Graham, 35, was 3-for-3 booting field goals in the preseason, he lacks long-distance accuracy. Bogotay, who CBS Sports reports might be headed to injured reserve, wasn't going to make the greater Cleveland area forget about Phil Dawson.
Chud's right: A host of free-agent kickers are available, including Dan Carpenter, Neil Rackers, Billy Cundiff and -- if the Browns really want to shake up Sundays at FirstEnergy Stadium -- Havard "Kickalicious" Rugland.