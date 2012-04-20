No holdout: Cameron Wake joins Dolphins workouts

Don't call it a holdout. Miami's best defensive player Cameron Wake missed the start of voluntary workouts because he's unhappy with his contract, but his absence didn't last long.
GM Jeff Ireland confirmed to the Miami Herald that Wake has rejoined the team after a conversation with new coach Joe Philbin.
"Cameron felt like he had to go in to speak with Joe Philbin face to face, man to man, out of respect to him as a new coach," agent Paul Sheehy told the paper. "They spoke, and Cameron decided to work with his teammates during this voluntary period, while I work on the business side of things with the Dolphins."
Wake has been one of the better bargains in football since signing from the CFL. He's due for a significant bump from his current $615,000 salary, but it appears he won't make life too uncomfortable for the Dolphins in order to get that raise.
We're happy to see it; we can only write about so many holdouts every offseason.