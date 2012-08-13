No evidence of New Orleans Saints wiretapping, say police

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana State Police investigators have found no evidence that the New Orleans Saints or general manager Mickey Loomis rigged Superdome wiring so opposing coaches' radio communications could be intercepted.
"This has been an intensive investigation, and after numerous interviews we have determined that there is no evidence that state laws have been violated," State Police Col. Mike Edmonson said Monday after meeting with Saints owner Tom Benson in New Orleans to brief him on the status of the probe.
State police investigators have been working in conjunction with the FBI since the eavesdropping allegations surfaced in news reports in April.
Edmonson said he cannot comment on the status of related federal probes. He also noted that state police will reopen their investigations if new allegations surface.
"This is based on what we know today. If any new allegations would come up we would certainly pursue that," Edmonson said. "This is not anything to do with the FBI or the U.S. Attorney's office. We find out whether or not there's any evidence to show criminal wrongdoing and base it on state law."
When informed of Edmonson's comments, Loomis said he did not have anything to add at this time.
The FBI has so far declined to comment on the investigation.
