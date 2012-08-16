'No doubt' Ryan Mathews will play in Chargers' opener

Earlier Thursday, we heard from a former team doctor of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls who said Ryan Mathews' clavicle injury could keep him out of game action until October.
That's scary talk for San Diego Chargers fans, but take solace in knowing Mathews remains adamant he'll be ready for the season opener.
In a Thursday guest spot on XTRA Sports 1560 in San Diego, Mathews said (via PFT) there's "no doubt" he'll be in uniform on Sept. 10 against the Oakland Raiders.
It's well known Mathews had durability problems in his first two seasons. The Chargers would seem to take an unnecessary risk if they cleared him on the early end of the initial 4-6 week timetable.
If Mathews were to re-injure the clavicle, he could be lost for the season. Everybody wants to play on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1, but common sense needs to carry the day.