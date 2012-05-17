No charges for Brandon Marshall in New York nightclub incident

Police in New York City will not bring charges against Chicago Bears receiver Brandon Marshall for a melee at a Manhattan nightclub in March, attorney Harvey Steinberg told NFL Network's Michelle Beisner on Thursday.
"We maintained all along he is a victim and there is no basis to believe these charges," Steinberg told The Associated Press.
A spokesman for the New York City Police Department told the AP it is still investigating the complaint, in which a woman claimed that he punched her in the face outside Manhattan's Marquee club. Detective Brian Sessa of the NYPD said Thursday the case is still open.
Marshall had said he was at the club at the time of the incident but claimed that his wife, who was hit with a bottle and taken to a hospital, was the victim.
"The situation in New York, it's unfortunate," Marshall told "The Waddle & Silvy Show" on WMVP-AM in Chicago last week. "You never want to see anyone get hurt, but just the allegation of me balling my fist up and hitting a woman is just a lie. When the judicial system takes its course I'm very confident I will be cleared of any wrongdoing.
"My wife was the victim in this situation."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.