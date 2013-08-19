No. 3 QB Grossman steers Redskins past Steelers

LANDOVER, Md. -- Rex Grossman completed 10 of 16 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown with one interception Monday night in the Washington Redskins' 24-13 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Redskins starting quarterback Robert Griffin III isn't playing in the preseason as he works his way back from major knee surgery, and backup Kirk Cousins left in the second quarter Monday with a sprained right foot. Grossman's TD pass was 10 yards to Leonard Hankerson in the second quarter.
Ben Roethlisberger was 5-of-6 passing for 66 yards for the Steelers. He had a screen pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.
Pittsburgh rookie running back Le'Veon Bell left with a right foot injury. He missed the Steelers' preseason opener with a sore left knee.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press