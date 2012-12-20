Nnamdi Asomugha sounds open to pay cut by Eagles

Much was expected from Nnamdi Asomugha when he signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2011 season.
Asked specifically if he'd consider making a sacrifice to stay with the team, the 31-year-old cornerback didn't dismiss it.
"Yeah, I mean all I can say right now is I really wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Asomugha said. "I definitely want to be back here."
Asomugha has graded poorly in an Eagles secondary that has failed on an epic scale. We've seen slight improvement since the team parted ways with defensive line coach Jim Washburn and his wide-nine scheme, but Asomugha's play has regressed.
The Eagles also must weigh the future of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who is set to become a free agent after the season. Most of these questions won't be answered until the big mystery -- coach Andy Reid's future -- is addressed. It's possible a new coaching staff would want nothing to do with many of the parts in place.