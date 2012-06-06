Nnamdi Asomugha says Eagles won't accept 8-8 mark

"It's true. The 8-8 in Oakland? We were perennially the last team in the AFC West," he told WIP in Philadelphia, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "We would win maybe two games a year or four games a year. When we got to 8-8 and it was like, 'Wow!' There is so much improvement. You're not excited you didn't make the playoffs, but you're excited that we were moving in the right direction.