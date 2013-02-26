Nnamdi Asomugha reportedly ate apart from Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha has developed a reputation as being a bit of an intellectual loner. That tag isn't problematic in many walks of life, but it tends to draw attention in football locker rooms.
According to former Eagles defensive tackle Hollis Thomas, now of WIP-FM in Philadelphia, Asomugha developed the unusual habit of eating lunch in his car instead of joining teammates at the NovaCare Complex during practice breaks.
To be clear, there's nothing wrong with taking a little "me time" in the middle of a hectic work-day schedule. When I worked at a law firm in downtown Cincinnati last decade, there was no better lunch-time companion than a good book to find solace from the stress.
The issue with Asomugha, however, is that camaraderie counts in the NFL. When he's shutting down opposing No. 1 receivers, it's an easily-overlooked eccentricity. When he's surrendering big plays at an alarming rate, it could tip the scalesin favor of his release.