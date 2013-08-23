Nnamdi Asomugha has really good shot to make 49ers

The tide slowly is turning for Nnamdi Asomugha since San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio called out the veteran cornerback early in training camp.
The Sacramento Bee suggested early this week that Fangio finally has seen enough from Asomugha for the former All-Pro to emerge as the favorite for the No. 3 cornerback job.
After talking with 49ers sources, Ian Rapoport reported Friday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" that Asomugha now has a "really good shot" at making the final roster.
According to Rapoport, 49ers coaches realize Asomugha no longer is the player he was at age 25. They love the "chip on his shoulder" as he's out to restore his reputation after two miserable seasons in Philadelphia, but they also plan to limit Asomugha's snaps and spell him from time to time.
The 49ers boast what arguably is the most confident and innovative coaching staff in the NFL. If they believe they can squeeze a quality season out of a properly managed Asomugha, who are we to doubt them?