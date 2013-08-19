Nnamdi Asomugha close to securing 49ers roster spot?

We mentioned last week that wide receiver A.J. Jenkins and cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha were both on the roster bubble with the San Francisco 49ers. They have gone in different directions since.
Jenkins is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, while it sounds like Asomugha is on his way toward locking up a roster spot in San Francisco.
Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee passes along word that 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has seen "separation" between Asomugha and Tramaine Brock in their battle to be the team's No. 3 cornerback. Fangio wouldn't say what player is in front, but he went out of his way to praise Asomugha's performance.
The San Francisco Chronicle noted that Asomugha played well against the Kansas City Chiefson Friday night, not allowing any catches. Asomugha has responded well since being publicly called out by Fangio a few weeks ago.
Asomugha isn't the shutdown cornerback that he once was in Oakland, but it looks like he should make the 49ers' roster.