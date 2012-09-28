Nineteen things to know about Week 4's injury report

We handle the biggest injury stories throughout the day on the Around the League. The others go right here, in the most-popular injury report recap to play on a dark windless night with the stereo on.
- Attention, fantasy owners: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe (groin) was added to the injury report during the week and is questionable to play against the San Diego Chargers. Wideout Steve Breaston (knee) also is questionable. Both sound somewhat likely to play. That's not true for Chiefs backup running back Peyton Hillis (ankle, doubtful) and tight end Kevin Boss (head, out.)
- The surprise news of the day: New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (knee) is doubtful to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. It's a big disappointment for the Giants, who expected to have him back. Running back Ahmad Bradshaw (neck) will return. Linebacker Keith Rivers (leg) and offensive tackle David Diehl (leg) remain out.
- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's hip injury isn't that big a concern after all. He's probable to play against the Minnesota Vikings.
- Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett looks likely to miss his second career game. He's doubtful against the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury.
- Dolphins running back Reggie Bush (knee) officially is questionable. Signs point toward him playing against the Cardinals.
- The Buffalo Bills expressed optimism in running backs C.J. Spiller (shoulder) and Fred Jackson (knee) playing this week. Jackson has a better chance to see the field against the New England Patriots.
- The St. Louis Rams expect to have rookie defensive tackle Michael Brockers (leg) on the field for his first game. The team is playing coy with running back Steven Jackson because of his groin injury. Both players are questionable, but we expect them to play against the Seattle Seahawks.
- Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker won't have to worry about playing time against the Bills. Teammate Julian Edelman (hand) is out, as is tight end Aaron Hernandez (ankle.) Guard Logan Mankins (hip) is highly questionable. (That's worse than just questionable.)
- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (concussion, neck) officially is doubtful. Don't be surprised if he doesn't make the trip to Denver.
- Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder is probable despite his neck injury. He'll start against the Lions.
- Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (toe) is back. He's probable against the Atlanta Falcons. Linebacker Jon Beason (knee) is questionable. He was limited in practice.
- New York Jets wide receiver Stephen Hill (hamstring) is doubtful against the San Francisco 49ers. It does look like the Jets will have tight end Dustin Keller (hamstring) back in the lineup for the first time since Week 1.
- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt (ankle) and linebacker Colin McCarthy (ankle) both didn't practice all week, and it doesn't look like they will play against the Houston Texans. Tight end Jared Cook (shoulder) is more likely to play. He's also questionable.
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laurent Robinson (concussion) is probable against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing practice early in the week.
- Robinson and Justin Blackmon should have a chance to revive the Jaguars' passing attack because the Bengals' secondary is really banged up. Three cornerbacks are doubtful or out. Leon Hall (leg) is questionable, but he didn't practice all week.
- 49ers wide receiver Ted Ginn (ankle) and running back Brandon Jacobs (knee) are questionable this week, like they are every week.
- There's a good chance the Chargers will get back their starting left tackle against the Chiefs. Jared Gaither (back) is questionable after fully practicing Friday. Kicker Nate Kaeding, however, did not make the trip to Kansas City because of a right groin injury. The team is expected to re-sign Nick Novak, who played with San Diego last season.
- Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (knee) and wide receiver Pierre Garcon (foot) are both questionable against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being limited in practice this week. There's no reason to think this is the week Garcon will return. Safety Brandon Meriweather (knee) is back. He's probable.
