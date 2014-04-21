Nineteen NFL teams start voluntary workout program

It's Back-to-Work Day for many NFL players.
Offseason Dates
Nineteen teams will begin Phase 1 of their offseason workout programs on Monday -- Phase 1 is voluntary for players.
Teams beginning workouts include:
Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
Those 19 teams join the seven teams with new head coaches that got a jump on offseason work two weeks ago. The six remaining teams will begin their offseason program Tuesday.
As a refresher, Phase 1 is a session of voluntary workouts restricted to conditioning work with no other coaches permitted on the field, per the collective bargaining agreement:
"Phase One activities shall be limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. ... No footballs shall be permitted to be used (only "dead ball" activities), except that quarterbacks may elect to throw to receivers provided they are not covered by any other player. Players cannot wear helmets during Phase One."
Essentially, players from 19 teams can work out at their respective facilities starting today. It is also the first chance players with new offensive or defensive coordinators can sit in a meeting room with the coach to learn new schemes.
