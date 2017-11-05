Niners want Jimmy Garoppolo to be franchise QB, not '17 savior

Both sides believe the Niners got a "stud," with members of the SF organization making that conclusion after they studied him coming out of the draft. But they did not trade for him to save the season. He'll backup C.J. Beathard against the Cardinals on Sunday and could be functional in the offense if needed. But they will not put him out on the field until he's ready with the playbook and until the supporting cast on this injury-depleted team can protect him and help him thrive.