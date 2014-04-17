Niners table contract talks with Colin Kaepernick

Offseason Dates
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on "NFL Total Access" that the 49ers have tabled negotiations while police investigate an incident earlier this month at a Miami hotel.
The Miami Police Department confirmed last week that Kaepernick, Niners wide receiver Quinton Patton and Seattle Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette were named as persons involved in an incident report filed April 4. A public information officer said last Thursday that the investigation was in "the early stages."
The goal for the Niners and Kaepernick remains getting a new deal done before the start of the 2014 season. According to Rapoport, negotiations were not going well and the sides are not close on a monster deal that is expected to exceed $18 million per year.
Being far apart in talks is better than not talking at all, of course. Both sides wait for clarity in Miami.
