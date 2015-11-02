Niners sign Jarryd Hayne to practice squad

Just days after being cut by the 49ers, the team announced that they have signed the former rugby player to their practice squad on Monday.
Hayne originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in March. He appeared in six games for the club where he rushed for a total of 25 yards and returned eight punts for 76 yards.
The former rugby player has a decent shot at making the Niners' 53-man roster again if he makes a good impression on the practice squad. San Francisco is thin at running back with Reggie Bush out for the year with a torn MCL, but during the season Hayne showed more promise as a special teams player.