Niners prepared to retain Kap if trade cannot be worked out

If nothing gives in the next couple of days -- meaning that neither the Broncos nor Browns could finalize agreements (involving trade compensation and contract restructuring) that would satisfy both the 49ers and Kaepernick, respectively-the Niners are preparing to move on and initiate a quarterback competition. Though general manager Trent Baalke is extremely high on Gabbert, a former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Kelly is intrigued by the idea of coaching Kaepernick, whose mobility and athleticism would seem to fit the coach's system.