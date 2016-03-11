Niners prepared to retain Kap if trade cannot be worked out

Published: Mar 11, 2016 at 05:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Silver_1400x1000
Michael Silver

While the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns attempt to work out a trade for Colin Kaepernick, the 49ers are preparing for a third scenario -- retaining the 28-year-old quarterback and allowing him to compete with Blaine Gabbert for the starting job under new coach Chip Kelly in 2016.

Kaepernick, benched for Gabbert midway through last season and coming off three surgeries, will be guaranteed his $12 million salary for 2016 if he remains on the Niners' roster on April 1. Given the recent explosion of quarterback contracts, including the Houston Texans' signing of former Broncos backup Brock Osweiler to a four-year, $72-million deal on Wednesday, the 49ers believe Kaepernick's salary isn't too much to swallow for a player who'd theoretically have a chance to be their starter this season.

The agents for Kaepernick, who guided the Niners to within five yards of a Super Bowl XLVII victory three seasons ago and took them to the brink of another NFC championship the following year requested a trade during last month's NFL scouting combine.

Talks have heated up in recent days with the Broncos, who are scrambling to find a new starter in the wake of Peyton Manning's retirement and Osweiler's departure, and with the Browns, who released former first-round pick Johnny Manziel on Friday and have 36-year-old Josh McCown as their top returning quarterback.

The Broncos and 49ers remain apart on compensation, with San Francisco seeking a second-round draft pick in exchange for Kaepernick. The Broncos have had discussions with Kaepernick's agents about a restructured deal for the quarterback, and a source familiar with the conversations characterized those talks as productive. Denver has also reached out to the agents for free agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose negotiations for a potential return as the New York Jets' starter have stalled. (Editor's note: The Broncos later traded for Eagles backup Mark Sanchez, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport).

The Jets, multiple team front office sources say, have not made any serious inquiries to the 49ers about Kaepernick, but they are exploring several other possibilities in the event that they do not reach a deal with Fitzpatrick. Former starter Geno Smith, the team's second-round pick in 2013, remains on the roster.

The Browns hold the second overall pick, putting them in position to draft one of the top-rated incoming quarterbacks, Cal's Jared Goff or North Dakota State's Carson Wentz. Even if the Browns were to trade for Kaepernick, they would still consider taking Goff or Wentz with the second overall selection.

As of Friday, talks between the Browns and Kaepernick's agents on a restructured deal had not progressed to a point that would satisfy the quarterback enough to green-light the arrangement. The 49ers and Browns, meanwhile, are in general agreement regarding the draft-pick compensation that it would take to acquire Kaepernick.

If nothing gives in the next couple of days -- meaning that neither the Broncos nor Browns could finalize agreements (involving trade compensation and contract restructuring) that would satisfy both the 49ers and Kaepernick, respectively-the Niners are preparing to move on and initiate a quarterback competition. Though general manager Trent Baalke is extremely high on Gabbert, a former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Kelly is intrigued by the idea of coaching Kaepernick, whose mobility and athleticism would seem to fit the coach's system.

Though Kaepernick might not be thrilled with the arrangement, the Niners would rightfully contend that they attempted to work out a trade, but that neither party (the team nor the player) was ultimately satisfied with the proposals that were on the table.

Theoretically, the 49ers could then try to trade Kaepernick following the 2016 season -- or, if he is their entrenched starter, allow him to play out a relatively team friendly contract that lasts through the 2019 campaign.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients

The NFL today announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL's Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More