Niners' Mike Iupati reportedly had shoulder surgery

All-Pro left guard Mike Iupati is the latest San Francisco 49ers standout to undergo offseason surgery.
Iupati recently underwent a procedure on his shoulder, a source with knowledge of the injury told the Sacramento Bee on Tuesday. Although he will miss upcoming organized team activities, Iupati is expected to be back to full strength by the beginning of training camp.
Iupati joins defensive end Justin Smith (triceps) and outside linebacker Aldon Smith (shoulder) as 49ers stars to go under the knife since the end of the season.
With Iupati sidelined, recently re-signed Adam Snyder will vie for first-team practice snaps with 2011 fifth-rounder Daniel Kilgore and 2012 fourth-rounder Joe Looney, both of whom lack game experience at the NFL level.
Iupati's procedure seems minor enough that it should not affect contract talks, which began in mid-April. He should still be the next nucleus player to receive a lucrative extension from the 49ers.