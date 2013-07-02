Niners' Michael Crabtree plans to work out this week

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver tweeted Sunday that he planned to return to the gym this week, roughly six weeks after going under the knife on May 22 to repair a complete tear of his right tendon.
After what we saw last season from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Da'Quan Bowers, it's certainly possible that Crabtree will participate in the 2013 season. Niners coach Jim Harbaugh in May swatted down the notion that his top pass-catcher would be lost for the year.
Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee spoke with multiple orthopedic surgeons and each cited six months is the earliest Crabtree could expect to play. At this stage in his recovery, Crabtree is at a point in which he can begin to put weight on the foot and do some work on a stationary bike or elliptical machine, according to The Bee.
That's encouraging progress for a player whom many ruled out for the season.