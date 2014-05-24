Around the League

Niners' Marcus Lattimore returns to field for minicamp

Published: May 24, 2014 at 09:41 AM
Chris Wesseling

The San Francisco 49ersadded another impediment to Marcus Lattimore's comeback when they drafted Carlos Hyde in the second round early this month.

Lattimore did manage to clear one hurdle on Friday when he surprisingly took the field for rookie minicamp drills.

Returning from the second of two gruesome college knee injuries, Lattimore was originally expected to sit out minicamp with general soreness in both legs. The 49ers have cleared him to take handoffs and make basic cuts, as you can see in the Vine clip above.

The 2013 fourth-round pick is eligible for rookie camp because he spent the entire 2013 season on the reserve/NFI list.

Lattimore's next test will be taking hits in full-contact practices. The former South Carolina running back has acknowledged that he won't know how much of his pre-injury form he has regained until he participates in game action.

With Frank Gore, Kendall Hunter -- and now Hyde -- competing for carries, Lattimore is facing long odds for a major role this season.

