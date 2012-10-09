Niners' Kyle Williams wants 'to get back' at Giants

Kyle Williams won't soon forget the last time his San Francisco 49ers hosted the New York Giants. Neither will millions of Niners fans worldwide.
The 49ers receiver became a household name after his two botched punt returns sunk San Francisco in January's NFC Championship Game. Williams told Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group that he's waited for this Sunday, when Big Blue strolls back into Candlestick.
"After what happened last year, I definitely want to get back at these guys," Williams said. He later told The Sacramento Bee: "We look at it as if they had something we should have had."
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Nine months after their playoff encounter, the 49ers again look like a safe bet for the conference title game. Coach Jim Harbaugh has maintained his faith in Williams and continues to use him on punt return duties, albeit behind Ted Ginn. He's a role player on offense, but one who's seeing as much time as Randy Moss.
Williams received death threats for his mistakes in a game that helped keep San Francisco from the Super Bowl. That's atrocious. Those who blamed him alone for the loss don't have the buy-in of Harbaugh, who has turned the 49ers into a team that sees beyond individual miscues or successes.