Niners' game vs. Chargers still on after Napa earthquake

Northern California woke up Sunday morning to a magnitude-6.0 earthquake that shook Napa and the greater Bay Area.
But the San Francisco 49ers' preseason contest against the San Diego Chargers will continue as planned, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Fox. The team's new Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara has "no reported damage," according to a team statement released Sunday morning.
"We would like to extend our best wishes to all of our neighbors, family and friends affected by this morning's earthquake," a portion of the statement read.
However, transportation to the venue will be limited. Trains within a 100-mile radius of Napa have been shut down, affecting upward of 1,250 fans, per the statement.
The earthquake's epicenter was near American Canyon, about 60 miles northwest of the stadium. It was the largest earthquake in the region since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, which delayed Game 3 of the World Series between the Oakland A's and the San Francisco Giants.