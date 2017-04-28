Niners don't believe Reuben Foster needs another surgery

The 49ers entered the draft with Foster as one of their top targets, Lynch said. The team had the No. 2 overall pick to start the draft, and a source said that was too rich to select Foster because of his shoulder and for the circumstances leading to him being sent home from the draft combine for arguing with a hospital worker during his physical. In addition, testing positive for a dilute urine sample, also led to his slide to No. 31. The 49ers selected Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 pick, after working a trade with the Bears to move back a spot.