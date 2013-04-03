Niners' Colt McCoy has no grudge vs. Cleveland Browns

McCoy spent three unremarkable seasons on the Browns after being selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He struggled in 21 starts his first two seasons but never was surrounded by any weapons on offense. His lasting memory on the Browns might be the season-ending concussion he suffered at the hands of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, which led to McCoy's father criticizing the team's management -- or mismanagement -- of the injury.