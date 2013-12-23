Niners clinch playoff berth with win over Falcons

SAN FRANCISCO -- NaVorro Bowman returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown with 1:10 remaining, and the San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff berth with a wild 34-24 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night in the final regular-season game at Candlestick Park.
Tramaine Brock broke up a pass intended for Harry Douglas and Bowman got his hands on the ball and took off, then received a celebratory dog pile from teammates in the end zone.
Matt Ryan threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Roddy White with 8:42 remaining and a 2-yard score to Tony Gonzalez with 2:09 left as the Falcons (4-11) made things interesting until the end.
Atlanta's Jason Snelling recovered the ensuing onside kick as the Falcons got the ball back and were driving for a potential go-ahead score when San Francisco (11-4) capitalized with one of its biggest takeaways yet.
