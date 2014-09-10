Niners ban Ted Robinson 2 games for insensitive comments

The San Francisco 49ers suspended radio broadcaster Ted Robinson two games on Wednesday for his comments on domestic violence. Robinson, a longtime radio personality, made remarks insensitive to domestic violence victims on KNBR-AM, a Bay Area-based radio station.
"The comments made by radio broadcaster Ted Robinson on Monday were offensive and in no way reflect the views of the San Francisco 49ers organization. We have made the decision to suspend him for the next two games. I informed Ted of our decision earlier today, and we will continue to address this matter with him internally. Our organization stands strongly against domestic violence and will not tolerate comments such as these," 49ers president Paraag Marathe said in a statement.
Shortly after the 49ers announced Robinson's suspension, the Pac-12 Networks announced their own two-game suspension for the radio broadcaster.
"Ted's commentary on Monday was entirely unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the core values of Pac-12 Networks," said Pac-12 Networks President Lydia Murphy-Stephans. "We value Ted as a member of our team, but see this as an important learning opportunity as we work with him through sensitivity training before welcoming him back to our air."